Milestone for Apineru 10 years in the making

Otago Whalers veteran Tama Apineru reaches 50 caps today. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Otago Whalers standoff Tama Apineru will celebrate a weighty milestone today.

The 30-year-old Samoan will notch his 50th game for the team.

While that might not seem like a massive number, the Whalers do not play many games each season and it has taken him a decade to reach the mark.

"I had no idea until they told me at the start of the season I had four games to go," he said, adding he was pleased to share the milestone with David Reedy.

Reedy stepped away from coaching this year but will return for one game so he can reach 50 games as well.

Apineru made his debut in 2015, having relocated from the North Island to study the previous year.

For years, the Whalers tried to win their way into the Premiership.

They had a shot in 2022 but were defeated by the Auckland Vulcans 48-12.

New Zealand Rugby League expanded the Premiership the following season, and Otago got to play in the top tier, which Apineru said was a highlight.

The competition was restructured again this season and the Whalers have been playing in section 2 of the Premiership.

They had a healthy 62-12 win over the Aoraki Eels and a dramatic 38-32 win over the Wellington Orcas. That set up a critical clash with the Canterbury Bulls.

They came unstuck 30-20 in Christchurch last weekend. But they can still win the section if Wellington beat Canterbury by plenty, and Otago dispatch Southland by a cricket score at Tahuna Park.

Regardless of the outcome, today’s game will be a celebration.

Apineru, who plays in the midfield for Zingari-Richmond in the Dunedin division 1 rugby competition, has switched his role in the Whalers this season.

He has previously played at fullback or in the centres. But he wanted to give standoff a crack this season, and regular coach Dallas Wade wanted to exploit his experience and distribution game.

Apineru has rewarded Wade’s confidence with some quality outings.

Otago’s attack has sparkled, but defensively they have been patchy.

They struggled late against Wellington and were not able to contain Canterbury in the opening 20 minutes last weekend.

But they did rally and show a lot of character, which bodes well for the future.

While Apineru has been around the block once or twice, there are some fresh faces in the Whalers who have really shone.

Centre Ngatokotoru Mateariki knows his way to the chalk and fellow midfielder Sailusi Temaka has fast feet.

Captain Benjamin Latu’s offloading game is an asset and hooker Jak Morton makes some dangerous darts out of dummy half.

Otago should be too strong for Southland at home at Tahuna Park this afternoon.

The Rams lost 20-8 to Wellington and 44-4 to Canterbury, but they did beat Aoraki 48-12 in Timaru before having a bye last weekend.

In section A, Counties-Manukau are undefeated and play the winless Bay of Plenty this weekend.

NZ Premiership

Tahuna Park, 2pm