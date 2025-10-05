Warriors win NRL State Championship

Tom Ale of the Warriors is tackled during the NRL State Championship Grand Final match between the Burleigh Bears. Photo: Getty Images

The Warriors have finally won some NRL silverware, claiming the second-tier state championship with a 50-20 victory over Burleigh Bears in Sydney.

After taking out the NSW Cup last week, the Warriors reserves proved too powerful for the Queensland champions, piling on 24 consecutive points to snatch control of the contest early.

Winger Setu Tu, fullback Taine Tuaupiki and five-eighth Luke Hanson finished with two tries each, while halfback Tanah Boyd scored 18 points and provided four try assists.

Centre Ali Leiataua opened the scoring with a try from a long pass from Boyd, before Tu chased a high kick from Boyd near the goal-line for a second.

After assisting on two, Boyd grabbed a four-pointer of his own, when hooker Sam Healey ran from dummy half and found his teammate looming in support.

Tuaupiki entered the backline and dummied to Tu, before slicing through for a try, and the scoreline was rapidly getting away from the Bears.

Boyd turned provider again, when he tormented the defence near the line and found Freddie Lussick running a direct line between the posts.

Burleigh finally troubled the scorers, when Cole Geyer broke the drought, but as halftime arrived, quick hands from Leiataua put Tu across for his double, providing the Warriors with a comfortable 32-6 advantage.

After the restart, Tu was denied a hattrick, when he was held up over the tryline, then opposite winger Ed Kosi was denied in the left corner moments later.

Hanson eventually broke the defensive line, bumping off a tackler at close range to resume the scoring.

Second-rower Ewan Moore gave the Bears something to cheer about, but Tuaupiki produced an audacious individual effort to slice through the defence for a try double.

Hanson had his double next, as the Warriors hit 50 points, but back-to-back tries restored some pride for Burleigh, before the final siren.