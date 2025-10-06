Walsh stars as Broncos comeback to win title

Adam Reynolds and Billy Walters of the Broncos hold aloft the Provan-Summons Trophy as the team celebrates after winning the NRL Grand Final over the Melbourne Storm in Sydney. Photo: Getty Images

The loss of captain Adam Reynolds and his halves partner Ben Hunt to injury could not stop comeback kings the Brisbane Broncos pulling off another stunning revival to break a 19-year premiership drought.

Brisbane, 26-22 winners over Melbourne in the grand final, had a motto coming into the match of "never back down".

Trailing 22-12 at halftime, they lived up to it in a remarkable way despite losing their 35-year-old skipper Reynolds to a calf injury in the 49th minute.

With the Broncos hanging on desperately, Hunt was knocked senseless with eight minutes left and had to leave the field.

But his side would not be denied.

Michael Maguire became the first Broncos coach to win a title in his maiden campaign after instituting a tough, uncompromising training system in preseason that reaped the ultimate reward.

Brisbane leaned heavily on fullback Reece Walsh in their incredible run to the grand final, and he delivered as only he can to score a try, save three and set three up in a masterclass display to win the Clive Churchill Medal.

The sight of Reynolds being carried along the touchline in the 49th minute was a sad picture. But there was nothing sad about Walsh and company

Coming into the game, the Broncos had won 12 of 14 matches, and five of those victories were comebacks of 14 points or more.

On those occasions Brisbane's mentality, whether intended or not, was one of "let's see what you've got and we will better it".

Brisbane legend Shane Webcke had asked before the game if the Broncos could get the job done from in front, and save the nerves of the faithful, rather than come from behind to win.

They delivered initially, with Walsh setting up Deine Mariner for the opening try in the third minute.

Their joy was short-lived, with the Storm hitting back with three tries of their own to lead 16-6. Normal service was resumed. The Broncos would need to come from behind again.

Enter Walsh to beat five Storm defenders and score in the 31st minute, but Melbourne hit back to lead by 10 at the break.

Walsh saved a try with a desperate tackle on giant Storm prop Tui Kamikamica straight after halftime and Broncos centre Gehamat Shibasaki scored straight afterwards.

Walsh wasn't done, laying on two more tries with pure genius, and in the final minute he stopped Melbourne's Ryan Papenhuyzen from racing away to score.

It was incredible stuff.

The Broncos' record in Sydney finals coming into the match was unflattering.

Their last win in a final in the NSW capital was 2008 against Sydney Roosters.

To find a win at Homebush you have to go back to 2006, when they beat the Storm in the decider.

They've done it again 19 years later in their trademark "Comeback Kings" style.

The redemption stories are numerous, with 10 of the Broncos 17 being veterans of the heartbreaking 2023 grand final capitulation against Penrith.

In the end they prevailed, with Hunt - who had such an unhappy end in Brisbane's 2015 grand final loss to North Queensland - celebrating the premiership he so richly deserved.