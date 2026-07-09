NSW stun Queensland to win State of Origin decider

NSW have beaten the odds to be crowned 2026 State of Origin champions. Photo: Getty

NSW coach Laurie Daley has labelled Nathan Cleary a legend of modern day rugby league after the halfback starred in a stunning 30-12 upset win over Queensland in the decisive third State of Origin game at Suncorp Stadium.

In a victory that gives the under-fire Daley the last laugh, No 7 Cleary helped the Blues to a surprise 18-0 lead by scoring two first-half tries and stripping the ball ahead of their third.

Game-ending head injuries to veteran fullback James Tedesco and first-gamer Jack Bostock weakened the Blues, who were troubled by the injection of Maroons livewire Reece Walsh in the second half.

Chasing points, the Maroons had a try chalked off that would have put them six points behind in the final 15 minutes, with the bunker ruling Max Plath had been offside chasing Sam Walker's kick.

Wally Lewis Medallist Cleary then nailed a penalty goal that made it a three-score game, all but putting the result beyond doubt.

"What he (Cleary) has done has been remarkable, consecutive premierships, and I don't get why people want to take down champions," Daley said.

"He's a champion, and he's done some terrific things and why does he have to do something like he's done for people to go, 'Oh, you know, he's not a bad player'.

"It does my head in that type of stuff - he's a legend of the game for what he's done."

Daley also took a swing at critics of his coaching in the aftermath of a famous Blues victory.

"It annoys me when I hear people talk about NSW don't get it, and they've got no passion for the jersey," Daley said.

"That's two of the last three years we've won State of Origin with this group… I'm just so happy for the group because I know that was a performance that was coming."

The result marked only the Blues' fourth victory in a decider at Suncorp Stadium from 14 attempts, and their first time winning consecutive deciders at the venue following their 2024 triumph.

The victory came after the Blues were written off by all and sundry, having conceded 36 second-half points in a demoralising 20-point game-two loss.

With last year's series loss fresh in memory, coach Daley faced heavy scrutiny ahead of the decider.

"There was so much being said about him, but we took the onus on us," Blues captain Isaah Yeo said.

"We understand that (criticism) comes with scrutiny when you don't perform like you'd want to, but ultimately you win, it silences everything."

No player had been under more pressure to deliver in Brisbane than Cleary, for so long criticised for his track record in big Origin moments.

The four-time premiership winner wasted little time silencing his doubters on Wednesday night.

After an error-prone start from the Maroons, Cleary had the Blues' first try stepping inside Kurt Capewell at close range and gliding over.

Blues second-rower Liam Martin, back from a knee injury, burst through Cameron Munster and found Stephen Crichton, who flicked to Mark Nawaqanitawase ahead of Cleary's second try.

In the Maroons' next set, Cleary stripped the ball from Selwyn Cobbo to put the Blues into position for another four-pointer through Cameron Murray.

The Blues lost Tedesco in the final minute before half-time when the former captain clashed heads with Maroons second-rower Briton Nikora.

Tolu Koula came on at fullback, but the Blues were later forced into another backline reshuffle when winger Bostock fell awkwardly contesting a kick.

Walsh and Kalyn Ponga combined to give the Maroons a sniff, the pair helping Cobbo to a try and cutting the deficit to 10.

But just as the Maroons were on the attack again, Jojo Fifita fumbled Walsh's kick into the arms of Bradman Best, who ran 100 metres to score the Blues' fourth.

After Fifita atoned on the right, the Maroons thought they had a fourth try when Koula allowed a Walker kick to bounce up for Rob Toia.

But the offside penalty against Plath thwarted the Maroons and the Blues held on, with Hudson Young crossing late.

"We just weren't quite good enough tonight," Queensland coach Billy Slater said.

"I thought there was a fair bit of heart and we never gave up. We had our chances but we made it pretty hard on ourselves."