Power, speed of Vulcans tells against Whalers

James Hickey goes over for a try for the Auckland Vulcans against the Otago Whalers on Saturday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Surviving in the premiership is one thing — flourishing is another.

The Otago Whalers were dealt to 58-10 by the Auckland Vulcans at Tahuna Park on Saturday afternoon.

The defending champions were bigger and better and they piled on seven tries during the second half in a comprehensive performance.

The Whalers had their moments. They actually opened the scoring when second-rower Sefo Muasika slipped over early. He juggled the ball and threatened to drop it. But he got it under control just in time and dotted down.

Winger Opeti Tuimana also scored in the opening half.

He finished off a lovely team try in the corner. Jordan McEntee-Walters wobbled over the conversion and the Whalers trailed 18-10.

The Vulcans struck back just before the break and led 22-10 at halftime.

Otago were still in the contest but the Vulcans’ class took centre stage in the second spell.

Midfielder Matthew Whyte scored three tries. He linked up beautifully with second-rower Quinnlan Tupou, who had a huge impact on the game.

Tupou attacked down the Whalers’ right flank and the home side were powerless to prevent him stealing metre after metre.

His offloading game was superb. He made a couple of wonderfully delayed passes to Whyte to set him up for a couple of his tries.

Lock Paterika Vaivai’s goal kicking was another highlight. He landed six conversions.

For the Whalers, Tama Apineru had a decent game at fullback. Second-rower Corban Agar impressed in his debut. Agar made a lot of tackles in the opening exchanges.

Hooker Eli Ellison shone and Muasika had a busy shift and created some problems for the defence.

Whalers coach David Reedy was philosophical about the loss.

Otago are in their second year in the premiership and the step up from the championship has been tough.

They did register a good win over Waikato in their opening game and that might be enough for them to cling on to a spot in the premiership for another season.

But they struggled to slow the Vulcans down at the ruck and they were vulnerable out wide again.

"The positives are it is another game under our belt [at this level] and we showed that we have learnt from our previous two games with the physicality we had.

"And our comms [communication] across the park was good."

The Whalers’ final round robin game is against the Akarana Falcons in Auckland this weekend.

NZRL premiership

The scores

Auckland Vulcans 58

Matthew Whyte 3, Penu Figota 2, James Hickey 2, Quinnlan Tupou, Dylan Tavita, Andrew Nansen, Unaloto Suli tries; Paterika Vaivai 6 con, Hickey con

Otago Whalers 10

Sefo Muasika, Opeti Tuimana tries; Jordan McEntee-Walters con

Halftime: Auckland 22-10.