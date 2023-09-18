Gilmour back with McLaren, recovering from crash

Dunedin rally star Emma Gilmour is recovering from a broken rib and concussion after a high-speed crash in Italy.

Gilmour crashed on Saturday during a practice session in her McLaren for the seventh round of the all-electric Extreme E rally series in Sardinia.

"After an overnight stay in hospital for observation to keep an eye on my concussion, I was discharged from Cagliari hospital," Gilmour told the McLaren website yesterday.

"I’m still stiff and sore from yesterday but so happy to be back with the team."

Gilmour said she was appreciating lots of messages and texts and was "all in for a speedy recovery".

The crash happened during her first outing on a new track in an area run by the Italian Army.

She was coming to the end of her second and final lap in the opening session of the weekend when she rolled violently at speed, Racer.com reported.

"Gilmour was conscious throughout and was immediately able to radio back to the team.

"Nevertheless, she was taken to the on-site medical centre before subsequently transferring to Cagliari hospital."

Gilmour, typically, was more concerned about the McLaren team’s fortunes than her own health.

"It was such a shame as the car was feeling great after driving it on Wednesday," she said.

"I’m gutted for the team and the extra work it has created."

The weekend got worse for the McLaren team.

Gilmour’s stand-in driver, Tamara Molinaro, struck trouble in the "redemption race" — a second chance for cars to make the final — when she clipped another vehicle and rolled.

The car sustained serious chassis damage and the team had to pull out of the second race in Sardinia overnight.

McLaren have dropped to eighth in the Extreme E standings. The final two rounds are in Chile in December.