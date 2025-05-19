Kiwi Scott McLaughlin escapes major Indy 500 crash unharmed

New Zealand IndyCars driver Scott McLaughlin has walked away from a spectacular crash during pre-qualifying practice at Indy 500.

The Team Penske driver hit the wall at speed 16 minutes into the one-hour session reserved for the 12 drivers who will vie for pole position during qualifying.

McLaughlin, who qualified in pole position for last year's Indy 500 before finishing third in the famous race, had recorded the fastest lap of the session before spinning his car in turn two and crashing hard into the barrier.

The car was airborne for a moment and suffered extensive damage.

"I'm really, really, really, really sorry to everyone at Team Penske, my guys on the 3 car, everyone who builds these fantastic cars," McLaughlin said.

"It (car) was talking to me, and I sort of felt it, and I probably should have backed out. But you're trying to complete a run to see what it feels like.

"Very grateful to IndyCar, the safety and my team, the SAFER Barriers and all that. Kept me safe. We had a great car, and I just destroyed it."

New Zealander Scott Dixon, a five time pole winner at the Indy 500, was second fastest in the practice for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Dixon, a six time IndyCars series champion, will tie former driver American Rick Mears with a sixth "500" pole if he secures the top spot.