Lawson forced out in Miami Grand Prix

Liam Lawson at the Miami Formula One Grand Prix. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand driver Liam Lawson has been forced to retire during the Miami Formula One Grand Prix on Monday.

After a first corner clash Lawson only managed to last 37 of the 57 laps.

The 23-year-old - who started 15th on the grid - collided with Alpine driver Jack Doohan just after the start and spun off the track and to the back of the field.

At the time Lawson blamed the incident on Doohan, but it was a case of three cars trying to squeeze into two spots and stewards concluded that it was a racing incident and didn't require any further action.

Doohan was immediately forced out of the race.

However the clash obviously affected the Kiwi's car and he was well of the pace for the rest of his time in the race.

He was eventually called into the pits and the team retired the car.

His Racing Bulls car showed plenty of damage following the collision.

It ends a disappointing weekend for Lawson who copped a time penalty for a clash during the sprint race which forced him out of the points.

McLaren claimed the top two spots, as Oscar Piastri led Lando Norris over the line.

Mercedes' George Russell finished third, while Red Bulls' Max Verstappen was fourth.