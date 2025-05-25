Lawson records best qualifier on season

Liam Lawson on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand driver Liam Lawson has recorded his best qualifying result of the Formula One season.

Lawson will start ninth on the grid for the Monaco Grand Prix after making it to the third qualifying session for the first time.

His Racing Bulls teammate Isack Hadjar will start fifth on the grid with both of the Red Bull junior team cars showing good speed around the principality course.

"We were able to unlock the car in Free Practice and I've been feeling pretty comfortable all weekend," Lawson said afterwards.

"It was a strong qualifying for the team, we had a really fast car today but we had even more on the table, as we struggled a little bit with the tyres and had some traffic in Q3.

"It will be exciting tomorrow with the new rules, we are all going to be learning and trying to make the most of every opportunity and the two stops will certainly make it interesting."

Lando Norris put McLaren on pole position in track-record time, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc alongside on the front row for his home race.

Norris's championship-leading teammate and rival Oscar Piastri qualified third for an often processional fixture that has been won only 10 times since 1950 by a driver starting lower than third.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton was fourth fastest after crashing in final practice, but the seven-times world champion was then handed a three-place drop for impeding Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

That moved Verstappen, twice a Monaco winner, up to fourth instead.

Norris was quickest initially after two flying laps on the soft tyres in the final phase when they went out on track earlier than rivals.

He then had to go even faster with a late third attempt to deny Leclerc, who had gone top with his final effort but ended up 0.109 slower, a fourth Monaco pole in five years.

The Briton did it with a stunning effort of one minute 09.954 seconds around the treacherous and twisty metal-fenced streets, a big moment for his title hopes.

"It's been a long time coming. I feel good. I don't think you realise how good this feels after quite a few struggles in the last few months," Norris said, whose qualifying pace has been a weak point.

"Monaco is a beautiful place. The hardest track to do it and up against the hometown hero."

The pole was Norris's 11th career race win, second of the season and first since the opener in Australia.

Second Pitstop

Norris is 13 points behind Piastri after seven races, but overtaking is very difficult in Monaco, although a second pitstop is mandatory this year, and pole position in the principality is a huge advantage.

"I think I've hit more walls this weekend than in my whole career. I've just been struggling to get into the groove," Piastri commented.

"We have been doing some digging this weekend and to come out with a third is pretty good."

Leclerc, quickest in all three practice sessions, had been fastest through the first phase but Norris was quicker in the second.

"We know that we don't quite have the car to go for wins this year but this weekend the car felt good and starting second here, it's going to be tricky to take that first place," the Monegasque said.

French rookie Isack Hadjar will start fifth for Racing Bulls with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso sixth and Esteban Ocon eighth for Haas.

Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson qualified ninth and Alexander Albon completed the top 10 for Williams.

Qualifying turned into a nightmare for Mercedes, with Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli crashing and qualifying 15th while George Russell's car stopped in the tunnel with a suspected electrical problem.

Russell, fourth in the standings and one of only four drivers to have scored in every race this season, will start 14th.

The session was red-flagged with 10 minutes to run in the second phase as marshals pushed the Mercedes out into the sunlight and down an escape road.

"I hit a bump on the run out of Turn One and lost power. It felt like something electronic just disconnected," Russell said.

"I tried everything I could to get the car back to the garage and then restart it when I stopped in the tunnel. Unfortunately, there was nothing more we could do."

Oliver Bearman, who collected a 10-place grid penalty in Friday practice for failing to slow under red flags, was only 17th fastest.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll, who already had a one-place drop from Friday practice, picked up a further three-place penalty for impeding Alpine's Pierre Gasly.

Gasly should now start 17th with Argentine rookie teammate Franco Colapinto 18th.

-RNZ/Reuters