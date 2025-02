PHOTO: BLAKE ARMSTRONG/ARMSTRONG PHOTOGRAPHY NZ

Australian Supercars driver Will Brown leads the pack on his way to winning the 69th New Zealand Grand Prix at Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell yesterday.

Brown became the first Australian to win the New Zealand title in 50 years since Warwick Brown crossed the Ditch and won the race in 1975.

New Zealand driver Zack Scoular finished second in front of a big crowd at the Cromwell track.