Torch passed on emotional day at speedway

A series of super saloons race around a corner at Beachlands Speedway on Saturday. Photos: Peter McIntosh

An emotional supercar race at Beachlands Speedway ended with the late former champion, who died of cancer last year, having his national title passed to his best mate.

Beachlands Speedway president Matt Stewart said the New Zealand Super Saloon Champs event went really well, with a borderline sellout crowd — the biggest of the year to date.

Competitors came from as far away as Auckland for the race, held in the evening on Friday and Saturday.

First place went to Chris Cowling, who had been the best mate of the former winner, the late Pete Dickson, both of Tauranga, Stewart said.

Dickson won the event twice, in 2016 and 2021.

No event was held last year due to Covid-19, so Dickson kept the crown for two years, until he died of cancer in 2022.

"It’s quite fitting that his best mate won the title off him ... there’s a bit of emotion around it," Stewart said.

Dickson’s wife and young baby had been at the bittersweet event and were able to celebrate with Cowling as they handed over the title.

Driver Bodie Abrahamson is behind the wheel of a super saloon at Beachlands Speedway on Saturday.

Each year the event was held in a different part of the country, and it was the fourth time that Beachlands Speedway had been the host.

The event was first held at the speedway in the early 1970s, and given the rotation system it was likely to be at least a decade before it came around again, Stewart said.

People were attracted to the super saloons, which are lightweight racing cars fitted with V8 engines, for the sound, the atmosphere and the drama of the event, he said.

The vehicles could reach speeds of up to 100kmh on the straight section of the track, and drivers risked crashing into a concrete wall if they allowed even a slight lapse in concentration.

"There’s not a lot of difference between winning it and binning it," Stewart said.

Fortunately, the event had not been marred by any serious crashes, although there had been a few minor pile-ups resulting in broken fibreglass panels, suspension damage and flat tyres.

Second place was claimed by Grant Flynn, of Hawke’s Bay, and third place by Craig Cardwell, of Auckland.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz