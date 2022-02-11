Woolhouse keen to try a different tack

Daniel Woolhouse is eager to test his rallying skills at the Otago Rally. Photo: Geoff Ridder

You’ve done everything there is to do in drifting, but have you driven in a rally before?

No, I haven’t. No. First time, yep. And I’m really looking forward to it. It’s an honour to be asked.

Why were you keen to give the Otago Rally a crack?

I grew up on gravel roads, and had friends who have been involved in rallying. One of my best mates, who is now one of my crew members, used to do rallying pretty much as soon as we left school. Living in Northland, there’s the big rally that comes through here every year. But it’s around the vehicle as well. I’m keen to drive it.

Indeed, the BDA-engined Ford Escort RS1800. Tell me about it.

It’s a cool opportunity. Every time you’re at a rally, you hear the sound of one of those Escorts coming up through the forest or wherever. They’re just one of a kind, you know. So let’s give it a crack.

The Ford Escort Woolhouse will drive in the event. Photo: Peter McIntosh

We are looking at trying to get down south to do a hillclimb in the car. In Christchurch, I think. It’s more just stuff in the background for me at the moment. I’m watching some rally footage and looking at some in-car stuff as well. Listening to pace notes and everything. In our sport, we are by ourselves in competition. We have comms, but my crew don’t talk to me when I’m driving. So that is going to be a bit of a learning curve. But I am always up for a challenge. I’m just trying to absorb everything and enjoy it.

Won’t you get bored on the straight stretches? And hang out to go sideways round the corners?

Nah, nah. The sound of that car screaming down the straights ... it’s all going to happen pretty quickly. I really don’t know quite what to expect, to be honest. I’m not going down with any expectations of trying to win. We’re all competitive, but I’m just there to enjoy it.

No danger you will discover a love for rallying and leave drifting in the dust?

It’s funny, because I always wanted to race V8 supercars. That was my dream when I left school. I always had big cars — Commodores and Falcons and things. They weren’t drifting cars, because they were too big. So when I started drifting, I had a Nissan Silvia, because it was known as being a good drift car. We won a championship in one of those. But I was still thinking, man, will I get my chance in supercars? So we decided to pretty much put together a Commodore that was pretty much a supercar but had the drift look with fatter wheels and bigger spoilers. Drifting was quite a new thing back then but it was growing fast. I kept putting the feelers out to try to get a chance with the V8s but the opportunity just never arose. So I’ve been stuck in drifting, and we’ve come a long way. I’m pretty happy with what I’ve done. This is the path I’ve taken. But who knows, maybe this rallying thing will lead to something, ha ha.

And it’s 20 years you’ve been doing drifting, am I right?

Yeah, I was pretty much there right when it really started. We were all just friends who had workshops and were into cars. We just pitched in and worked on them. Drifting was quite cheap to get into back then. It’s taken us a long way in motorsport.

- Woolhouse joins the Otago Rally’s other guest driver, triple Olympic gold medallist, Hamish Bond, who will drive a Subaru Impreza H6. The rally begins with a promotional start in the Octagon on Friday, April 8.