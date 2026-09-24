It has been a long time between strokes.

Christchurch is preparing to host the New Zealand championships for the first time in 16 years.

The national short course championships start at Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre on Sunday.

Almost 700 swimmers from 79 clubs are set to compete in the five-day championships, running until Thursday.

The competition will mark the first time Christchurch has hosted a major Swimming New Zealand competition since 2010 and the first national swimming championships in the city since the earthquakes.

Swimming New Zealand chief executive Steve Johns said bringing a national championship meeting back to Christchurch was a significant moment for the sport.

“It’s fantastic to be returning to Christchurch for a national championship after such a long time away,” Johns said.

“Canterbury has a proud swimming history and has produced some outstanding athletes, so it feels special to be bringing our swimmers from across the country together here again.

“Parakiore is an outstnding new facility and we’re really looking forward to seeing it come alive with national championship racing over five days.”

Among those set to compete is Christchurch Paralympian and Aquablack Lili-Fox Mason, who will be part of a strong field of swimmers taking to the new pool.

“I’m really excited for these championships as we will have some of the best athletes in New Zealand competing,” said Mason.

“This is an exciting time for Christchurch and the swimmers of Christchurch as we celebrate this incredible facility we now have.

“This competition will be a great checkpoint to see where I am at before a big training block ahead of NZ long course championships in May next year, where I hope to qualify to represent New Zealand again at the para world swimming championships.”

The championships will also provide an important international opportunity with swimmers able to chase qualification for the world short course championships in Beijing in December.

Other leading swimmers entered include three-time Paralympic champion Cameron Leslie, Aquablacks Savannah-Eve Martin, Amber George and Asher Smith-Franklin, 2025 world junior champion Zoe Pedersen and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Milana Tapper.

Junior Pan Pacific representative Neo Salomonsson, from the Kiwi club, is one of the leading Otago hopes at the championships.

Kiwi clubmate Alfie Weatherston-Harvey also has a full plate of events.

New Zealand representative Esme Paterson leads the crew from Neptune, while Hana Carnie and Luisa Palmer are strong contenders from the Wānaka squad.

Age-group timed finals will take place during the morning sessions, beginning at 8.30am each day, before the country’s leading swimmers race in the open finals from 5pm each evening. — Allied Media