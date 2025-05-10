Alexander wants NZ teams in Aussie contest

Lisa Alexander. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

New Zealand needs teams playing domestically in Australia as soon as possible, former Australian Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander says.

Alexander, who coached the Diamonds from 2011 to 2020, wants New Zealand involved in Australia’s Suncorp Super Netball (SSN), where there are unlimited imports.

Alexander, now a columnist, said it was in the interests of netball on both sides of the Tasman.

‘‘It’s really important that our closest rivals and neighbours are strong in netball, otherwise our global reach is not going to improve,’’ Alexander said.

‘‘The English Super League has taken a big step forward this year with every match on TV and lots of coverage, very professional.

‘‘If New Zealand had two teams in the SSN, I think would be a big boost for audiences across both countries.’’

The ANZ Premiership replaced the former transtasman championship, which ended in 2016.

Both countries had five teams in that league but the landscape has changed.

Alexander said two teams would be the most New Zealand could expect, if expanded from its current eight teams.

RNZ understands Netball NZ (NNZ) is looking at securing franchise licences in SSN, but 2027 would be the earliest opportunity with the broadcast deal for that competition in place until the end of 2026.

NNZ is negotiating a new broadcast deal now. The current deal expires at the end of this year.

Alexander coached when former Silver Fern Laura Langman was barred internationally due to playing in Australia.

Grace Nweke is banned due to playing in Australia this year.

‘‘You need her, and World Netball needs her playing for her country, not sitting out. I think it’s ridiculous and I think it needs changing,’’ Alexander said.

‘‘It’s no coincidence that New Zealand won a world title in 2019 off the back of Noeline coaching here and Laura having played here and then getting some of your older players back.

‘‘But you need your players playing in the top competition.’’

Alexander said if New Zealand joined the SSN, it would eliminate that issue.

‘‘Some of your players could also play for Australian clubs - that’s another possibility.

‘‘And I’m sure Noeline Taurua would love that because it gives her Silver Ferns lots of competition and it just brings more interest as well.’’

‘‘I know there are people in New Zealand that want this, and I think it will be great for netball in general.’’

Alexander said netball was facing much more competition from other women’s sports such as rugby union, league, football and cricket.

‘‘But you guys have got so much more competition in a smaller pool of people and talent, so it is vital that we get you into this competition as soon as possible on so many levels and particularly economic reasons.

‘‘But for those young athletes who are aspiring to play at the very top and want media coverage, well they need to be playing in the world’s best domestic league to get that.’’