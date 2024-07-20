Bloxham still focused despite imminent departure

Reinga Bloxham

Reinga Bloxham has never been one to get too far ahead of herself.

But you could hardly blame her if all that fell to the wayside today.

After 11 seasons with the Steel, as both head and assistant coach, Bloxham is stepping down and heading to Wales where she will coach the Cardiff Dragons in the Netball Super League next season.

She will lead her troops into battle one last time when they play the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic in Invercargill this afternoon.

There will be plenty of emotion bubbling among the franchise and southern netball community, but Bloxham is pushing that to one side and focused on the task at hand.

"For me, I get so process-driven that I’m just trying to stay in that absolutely process moment," Bloxham said.

"I really want to make sure that I do stay in the moment and that I do my job right to that final whistle — and my job is to help us get that win.

"That’s the key thing for me."

It speaks to Bloxham’s approach throughout her time with the Steel.

"When it’s all over I can sit back, and reflect, and look at all the wonderful memories and experiences that I’ve had over time.

"But I think it’s been a nice week to be able to reflect, to be able to play [in Dunedin] one more time and then Invercargill."

While her focus remains on making sure the Steel, who have had a disappointing past two seasons, finish on the best possible note, there is no denying it will be special to conclude her tenure in Invercargill.

"Absolutely. That’s my home.

"That’s where all my family are, that’s where I played most of my netball, so I think it’s really nice and it’s fitting to be able to do that."

The Steel had a heartbreaking 54-53 loss to the Northern Stars in Dunedin on Monday, in a game that came down to the dying seconds.

But Bloxham felt their performance showed the team’s growth throughout the season, sticking with the Stars and never letting them get a run on.

"If we look at the rest of the season, we did our jobs better ... than we have any other game.

"It’s just so unfortunate that I came down to one turnover.

"I’m really proud of the performance that they put out there and I’m really gutted at the same time because I really felt we did our best to win that game."

They needed the same attitude as they approached the Magic this afternoon.

The Magic (26 points) are in a fight with the Mystics (27) for the third, and final, playoff spot. The Mystics currently sit in third and play the Northern Stars tomorrow.

The visitors are a quality team and desperate to make their first ANZ Premiership playoffs appearance, but the Steel would love nothing more than to put a stop to that.

"I think when somebody’s desperate like that, there comes this danger that anything can happen," Bloxham said. "We’re got nothing to lose. We can spoil their ride.

"We want to make sure that we’re still working really hard . . . to prepare to win."

ANZ Premiership

Invercargill, 4pm

Southern Steel: Grace Namana, Georgia Heffernan, Summer Temu, Serina Daunakamakama, Charlotte Lourey, Kate Heffernan, Renee Savai’inaea, Jeante Strydom, Abby Lawson, Taneisha Fifita.

Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic: Saviour Tui, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Ivana Rowland, Ariana Cable-Dixon, Claire O’Brien, Georgie Edgecombe, Reeghan de Bono, Oceana Mahi, Georgia Takarangi, Erena Mikaere.