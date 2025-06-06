Changes coming for 2027 World Cup

Netball is in for yet more changes at the next World Cup.

World Netball announced the 2027 World Cup, to be held in Sydney from August 25 to September 5, will introduce both cup and plate competitions.

What that means or how the landscape of the competition will look is yet to be determined.

The World Cup will also be played at one venue to give all teams equal opportunities, and the tournament will be extended and played across 12 days to allow players additional recovery time.

World Netball chief executive Fiona Harold said the governing body was reviewing all of its systems to make "bold decisions to sustain the game in the immediate term and have a material impact on growth in the long term".

"This is a first step in making change as we look to maximise our pinnacle event," Harold said.

"It’s crucial that we adapt and evolve our products in today’s challenging and competitive commercial market, whilst at the same time protecting our athletes and their welfare in what is an increasingly demanding annual schedule."

Qualification for the World Cup will remain the same.

The top five teams in the world at December 1 this year — and hosts Australia — will be confirmed.

Five regional qualifiers will be held from January to September next year to determine the other 10 teams.

The top two teams from each qualifying event will be included.