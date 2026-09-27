Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua has named two different squads for their upcoming series against the Australian Diamonds and the Net Blacks.

She has had the luxury of retaining the majority of her Commonwealth Games winning squad for the Constellation Cup, apart from defender Catherine Hall who tore her ACL in Glasgow.

Parris Mason replaces Hall, while veteran shooter Te Paea Selby-Rickit and nippy midcourter Peta Toeava join the 14-strong squad to face Australia.

Kate and Georgia Heffernan and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan will sit out the series against the Net Blacks, the New Zealand men’s side, in November.

Southern Steel shooter Aliyah Dunn will pull on the black dress for the first time since 2018 after being named for the men’s series, Mainland Tactix defender Laura Balmer could make her debut and Northern Mystics midcourter Tayla Earle has been recalled.

It leaves the Silver Ferns with four traditional midcourters named for the second series with captain Karin Burger expected to slide across to wing defence when needed.

Steel midcourter Kimiora Poi and defender Carys Stythe have been named for both series.

Taurua said the two teams reflected both the immediate challenge of the Constellation Cup and the longer build towards Netball World Cup.

“The Constellation Cup is always a really tough series. Australia are the number one ranked team in the world and we have a huge amount of respect for them, the quality they bring and the history between our two teams.

"We know what it takes to compete against Australia and we’re expecting another fiercely contested series.

“For us, it’s about building on the team and combinations that performed so strongly at the Commonwealth Games.

"The additions of Te Paea, Peta and Parris further strengthen those combinations and give us different options across the court.

“The series against the Net Blacks allows us to give others more playing opportunities in what we know will be a really challenging and physical series.

“It’s also another opportunity to grow the experience of athletes in this environment, test combinations and continue building the depth we need as we head into a World Cup year.

“We were back in camp last week for the first time since the Commonwealth Games and it was great to see the energy and hunger within the group. We’re looking forward to the challenge of both series and can’t wait to get back out on court.”

The Silver Ferns' four-test series against the Diamonds gets under way on October 18, followed by a three-game series against the Net Blacks in November.

Silver Ferns squads

Constellation Cup

Shooters: Georgia Heffernan, Grace Nweke, Martina Salmon, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Amelia Walmsley

Midcourters: Maddy Gordon, Kate Heffernan, Kimiora Poi, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Peta Toeava

Defenders: Karin Burger, Kelly Jackson, Parris Mason, Carys Stythe

NNZ series

Shooters: Aliyah Dunn, Grace Nweke, Martina Salmon, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Amelia Walmsley

Midcourters: Tayla Earle, Maddy Gordon, Kimiora Poi, Peta Toeava

Defenders: Laura Balmer, Karin Burger, Kelly Jackson, Parris Mason, Carys Stythe