Important test ahead for Ferns

Peta Toeava, securing the ball against Australia’s Amy Parmenter during last year’s Constellation Cup, has a point to prove at the Netball Quad Series. PHOTO: PHIL WATER/GETTY IMAGES

Netball Quad Series



Silver Ferns draw

v South Africa, Sunday, 3am

v Australia, Monday, 5am

v England, Wednesday, 3am

playoff, Thursday 3am/5am

Background

The Netball Quad Series, involving New Zealand, Australia, England and South Africa, was created eight years ago to provide regular top-level international competition.

From 2017 to 2018, two series were played each year, but it has since been scaled back to one. It was cancelled in 2020 — replaced by the nations cup involving New Zealand, England, South Africa and Jamaica instead — and 2021 due to Covid.

Australia has won six titles, with New Zealand the only other team to win, in 2017.

Big year ahead

The stakes are higher than ever going into this series.

The Netball World Cup takes place in Cape Town for the first time later this year, and this series gives players an opportunity to scope out the courts ahead of the pinnacle event.

All teams are missing key players or introducing them back into the fold, and it is the first, and only, international hit-out before the World Cup.

Silver Ferns

The Silver Ferns have not won the Quad Series since 2017. In fact, they have missed out on the top two since then.

Australia and England have dominated, but the Silver Ferns will know how important this tournament is for their World Cup preparations.

Several players are returning from maternity leave, injuries and extended leave, and it is a chance for coach Noeline Taurua to test her combinations and for players to put their hands up for selection.

Three players to watch

Jane Watson

Watson is back in black after an extended break due to ankle surgery and the birth of her first child.

The energetic defender is known for her reach, deflections and quick footwork, and will be a big asset for the defensive end.

Taurua has already indicated Watson’s court time will be managed, so it will be even more important to see what she can produce.

The 52-cap goal keep brings some much-needed experience too, and will team nicely with Tactix team member Karin Burger.

Karin Burger

Burger is another player returning to the court.

The defender missed the Commonwealth Games after having foot surgery and last played international netball in last year’s quad series.

Her ability to cover all three defensive positions, extra height at wing defence and capabilities as a ball-getter set her apart.

Keep an eye on where she might be able to slot in, though.

There is no denying the 33-cap defender is a game-changer, but Kate Heffernan (WD) and Phoenix Karaka (GD) have both really stepped up in her absence.

Peta Toeava

Toeava has a point to prove.

The Mystics wing attack has only five caps to her name after debuting in 2018, and has been in-and-out of the wider squad ever since.

But she was something of a revelation during the New Zealand Constellation Cup tests last year.

Her crafty court work and connection to star goal shooter and fellow Mystic Grace Nweke was undeniable.

It is an area the team will look to draw on — with Toeava being relatively unknown to England and South Africa — and adds something different in the mid-court.

She will be gunning to finally cement her spot in the squad, but has some tough competition to take the starting bib off former captain Gina Crampton.

The rest

South Africa

The Proteas’ stocks have been bolstered with Karla Pretorious, player of the 2019 World Cup, back from maternity leave. That is huge in terms of experience for the host nation. Former Southern Steel shooter Lenize Porgieter also returns from injury after missing the Commonwealth Games.

Then comes the big one — Norma Plummer is back at the helm. Plummer, who coached Australia from 2003 to 2011, previously coached South Africa from 2015 to 2019, when the Proteas finished fourth at the World Cup.

England

The Roses will be riding high after beating Jamaica 2-1 in last week’s series.

It was especially pleasing seeing the depth in the shooting end after Eleanor Cardwell and Jo Harten sat out with injury niggles. Both should see some court time in Cape Town.

The Roses come into the Quad Series probably the most prepared, fresh off that series, and have been in camp together for some time. They will be out for revenge after finishing fourth at the Commonwealth Games.

Australia

Australia is in unknown territory.

The defending champion goes into this series as favourites, but will have its work cut out with the absence of shooter Gretel Bueta and defender Jo Weston.

Bueta made herself unavailable after suffering a miscarriage last year. Australia has opted to take five shooters in her place.

Weston, known for her ability to shut down the opposition’s goal attack, was a turning point in the Diamonds’ resurgence in the final two Constellation Cup games last year, and is also a big loss.

There will still be plenty of confidence among the squad after it beat England 3-0 last October.

kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz