Jackson-Mason connection puts up results

Kelly Jackson.

Parris Mason. PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES

Kelly Jackson is really proud of her great mate.

The Silver Ferns goal keep has played with many defenders, but has been impressed by what Central Pulse partner Parris Mason has brought to the circle in her debut series.

"I could rave about Parris for days", Jackson said.

"I love playing with Parris and it feels great that we’ve been able to bring our connection from Pulse into the black dress.

"Every time she goes out there on court, she gives it 110% and never says die — really lucky to share the circle with her."

They worked in unison with Karin Burger out the front to pressure the England Roses in their 61-56 win on Sunday.

That pressure was crucial for Jackson to pick up ball.

Jackson said their win had been building throughout the series.

"We really focused on our game plan.

"We didn’t change our game plan from game to game, but we just wanted to go out there and do it better.

‘‘That came from the connection."

Those connections become even more vital as the Silver Ferns prepare for the Constellation Cup against the world champion Australian Diamonds later this month.

Beating England was another building block and Jackson felt once they hit the court against Australia on October 20, "we should be on fire”.

Playing against holding Roses shooter Liv Tchine set Jackson up well for playing against Diamonds shooter Sophie Garbin, who is a similar player with her elevation.

Coming up against a moving circle at the end of the Roses game as well also played into Jackson’s hand ahead of the Diamonds.

"It was great to come up against that variation.

"But we also do a lot of study against these Aussies, so we are very prepared once we hit the court."