Letters to the Editor: mining, fairness, and negativity

The golden goose was cooked a long time ago

The Central Otago landscape has changed over years due to gold mining and fruit orchards but more recently by vineyards, cattle grazing, cherry orchards, large subdivisions, hotels, lifestyle blocks and skifields.

For years I camped in the Ardgour Valley, then lived and worked in central lakes, ironically designing power networks to enable developments.

I had the luxury of shooting on Bendigo, Ardgour and Cloudy Peaks station but over time the serenity of the landscape changed.

What once felt like an intrepid journey to the Bendigo mines on rough winding roads was now a drive on well-formed gravel roads lined with groomed vines while at the top viewing the Dunstan valley floor with green circles formed by pivot irrigators and of course Lake Dunstan.

Is mining just another phase in the evolution of the Central Otago’s landscape?

I would naturally love the landscape to have remained as it was in my childhood but the demise of the golden goose started years ago.

Steve Tilleyshort

Mosgiel

Fairness and balance

I agree with Gordon Weare’s comments (ODT 5.11.25) on the frequent and often tiresome criticisms directed at council members, MPs, and political parties.

What is frustrating is that television news tends to focus more on the complaints than on the politicians trying to present their new proposals or ideas. As an illustration, on TV3 News last night, Erica Stanford was given just 34% of the airtime to discuss her proposal to remove a controversial clause from the education law, while 66% was dedicated to critics voicing opposition. Politics is about solutions, not just pointing out problems.

Ms Stanford’s recent education reforms have already shown positive results, the NZQA maths pass rate having risen from 46% to 57% since the introduction of her new curriculum. Despite these improvements, there has been little public recognition.

A similar scenario unfolded when she invited the media to the launch of her new reading books designed to celebrate Māori language and culture for older primary school children.

No journalists accepted the invitation, yet within weeks, many complained when she removed Māori words from 5-year old junior reading books.

Although my examples focus on one minister (unintentionally), this trend is seen across the entire body of political and council member reporting.

It is time we start recognising the positive changes being made, rather than focusing solely on dissent.

If we want progress, we must support leaders when they take bold steps, even if we do not agree with every detail.

Murray Craig

Opoho

Unaccustomed praise and regular negativity

I was somewhat blindsided by your editorial (1.11.25), which included some uncustomarily positive commentary about our prime minister's exceptional performance on the world stage recently. Regrettably you failed to resist the urge to negatively reference his personal financial success and use of "an expensive helicopter" during a recent visit by a world leader to Queenstown.

Peter Beck, the founder of Rocket Lab, spoke last week of New Zealanders' tendency to denigrate ambition, success and subsequent wealth. This is well exemplified by one of your most frequently published letter writers, Ewan McDougall, who routinely has little to express other than his personal disdain for Christopher Luxon. It surprises me that this vitriol is published week after week.

It may surprise Mr McDougall that many people have great respect for Mr Luxon and we, as a country, should celebrate his global appeal and the benefit that ultimately brings us all.

Noel Kennedy

Dunedin Central

