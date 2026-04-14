Aitkenhead puts in marathon effort for maiden victory

Becky Aitkenhead

Becky Aitkenhead has added another title to her collection.

The Otago runner won the women’s title at the Christchurch Marathon, clocking 2hr 38min 14sec in her maiden crack at the distance on Sunday.

The Hill City-University athlete, who has been a dominant force on the track for years, beat back-to-back winner Ingrid Cree, who finished fourth.

Natasha Richards was second in 2hr 40min 13sec.

Leith runner Mel Aitken was the fifth woman home in 2hr 50min 15sec and second in the women’s 40-49 division.

Olympic Harriers runner Toby Gualter won the men’s national half-marathon title in 1hr 3min15sec in Christchurch.

Gualter won the national 5000m title at the national track and field championships last month, overtaking Olympic triathlete Hayden Wilde on the final lap for the victory.

Laura Nagel won the women’s national half-marathon title in 1hr 13min and 46sec.

Nagel is making the switch to road racing after winning several national track titles, including the women’s 5000m crown earlier this year.