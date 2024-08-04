Mystics win ANZ Premiership title by one point over Pulse

The Mystics celebrate winning the 2024 ANZ Premiership grand final against the Pulse at TSB Arena in Wellington. Photo: Getty Images

When Grace Nweke was ruled out injured midway through the season, the Northern Mystics faithful held their breath.

It was always going to be a tough task for the defending champions to power through without their star shooter.

But when Nweke’s partner in crime Peta Toeava missed some crucial games, many said that was the defending champions' title hopes snuffed out.

All those doubters were put to bed when they beat the Central Pulse 54-53 in the dying seconds at TSB Arena this afternoon.

Down by two with one minute to go, the Mystics came from nowhere to go back to back.

"I can’t even put into words what it means for our team," Nweke told Sky Sport through tears.

"That game was just crazy.

"There was a moment there that I thought we’d lost it.

"I actually can’t believe we’ve just won that.”

Against all odds, the Mystics went on a six-game winning streak to finish the season and keep the title in Auckland.

It was a tense final quarter that started with Phoenix Karaka being suspended for two minutes.

She was cited for dangerous play against Pulse centre Whitney Souness, who had already taken a knock early in the game.

That could have been a turning point for the Mystics, but their experience stood up when it counted.

Nerves were apparent early from both teams – who between them have now won the past six titles - but Nweke started the Mystics strong.

She held nice front space around Kelly Jackson trying to eliminate the arms of the Pulse goal keep.

Jackson and Parris Mason double-teamed Nweke towards the end of the quarter, but that did not phase the experienced Silver Fern.

Toeava and Tayla Earle let the ball go early and that speed split the defenders.

At the other end, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson led by example when it mattered most.

The Mystics captain had a big task on her hands against Souness, but Sokolich-Beatson kept the pocket rocket feeder quiet in the opener.

Considering Souness’s dominance this season, that pressure rippled throughout the Pulse as they found themselves down by six.

Amelia Walmsley and Maddy Gordon were injected late and made an impact for the Pulse to trail 14-9 at the break.

After a slow-burn start to the season, Karakara fired at the right time for the Mystics picking up ball at the back.

Her side extended to a seven-point lead at one stage, but then things started to unravel.

Souness and Sokolich-Beatson clashed heads leaving Souness with a nasty split above her eyebrow.

Spurred on by their star midcourter's absence, the Pulse rallied together to turn a game that was slipping through their fingers back in their favour.

Fa’uamu Ioane intercepted the Mystics’ centre pass and the feeders found Walmsley under the post easily.

They went on a five-goal run to claw back at the deficit and take their first lead since the early minutes.

Their collective defensive effort stepped up another notch

But the Mystics, despite looking frantic on attack, withstood the Pulse and retained a 27-25 lead.

Gordon started to come into her own at wing attack – having shifted from centre when Souness went off – and found the back space on her feeds.

The Mystics continued to just chip away and showed their strengths, working the ball around and then letting it go when it was on.

Nothing could separate the two through the third quarter. When one team had a run, the other fought back.

Both sides lifted another gear in their collective pressure across the court.

The Mystics still held a 42-41 lead at the end of the third quarter.