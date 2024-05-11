Nweke ruled out

Northern Mystics shooter Grace Nweke has been ruled out of the ANZ Premiership with a knee injury for up to six weeks.

She strained the patella tendon in her right knee against the Mainland Tactix on April 29 and, in a statement, the Mystics said she would follow a return-to-play programme in the hope she would be back within four to six weeks.

It is the same knee that ruled Nweke out of the Netball World Cup when she hurt it playing for the Silver Ferns last year.