Questions in anticipation of the Netball World Cup

The Silver Ferns huddled together at the recent Netball Quad Series final match between Australia and New Zealand in Cape Town. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The short answer to that question is yes. After debuting at the Commonwealth Games last year, Heffernan has mainly been a wing defence but made a real impact at centre this series. Heffernan plays with a maturity beyond her years — it is easy to forget she is only 23 — and does not try to over do things, but when it comes down to it, she does everything right. Her feeds are accurate, she cuts to the circle edge beautifully, puts pressure over the ball, and whenever the Silver Ferns needed a turn over, it was Heffernan putting her hand up. She is relatively tall for a centre at 180cm, so she offers something different and to top it off, she was named midcourter of the quad series. Really showed why she should be starting at the World Cup.

What does the Silver Ferns defence end look like?

Five players — two spots. It is the conundrum coach Noeline Taurua is facing after all Silver Ferns defenders stood up during this series. Karin Burger and Jane Watson looked like they had barely been away from the court in their return from injuries and pregnancy, Kelly Jury rattled shooters with her reach, Phoenix Karaka — whose up-to-go-back tip off English shooter Eleanor Cardwell was outstanding — was in everything and Sulu Fitzpatrick was solid. Already mentioned but if Heffernan moved to centre it opens up wing defence for Burger. Every player provides something different so it really poses the question, who gets the starting spots at the World Cup? To be fair, if anything it is a good headache for Taurua to have but something to watch as those players return to the ANZ Premiership.

How do the Silver Ferns maintain a lead?

The Silver Ferns let their leads slip in nearly every game. Against Australia they were up by eight and went on to lose by two, and again in the final, they were up by four and lost by six. It happened against England too, when the Silver Ferns were up by six and England levelled the scores in the final quarter. That match was pleasing to see the Silver Ferns withstand the Roses comeback and win the game by 10 goals. Otherwise the Silver Ferns struggled to maintain their lead and push on. Grace Nweke — named best shooter and overall player of the series — puts the ball through the hoop every time so that’s not the issue, but capitalising on turn over ball and switching up a gear to push on is crucial. Something to address for the World Cup where goal differential could be make or break.