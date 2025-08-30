Dunn returns but Lawson leaves

Aliyah Dunn of the Steel and Kelly Jackson of the Pulse compete for the ball during a match earlier this year. PHOTO: Hagen Hopkins Photography

There is good news — and there is bad news.

The good news is shooter Aliyah Dunn is returning to the southern franchise for the 2026 ANZ Premiership season after being a standout this year.

But fan favourite Abby Lawson has opted to take a step back from netball in 2026 to focus on life outside of the sport.

The franchise farewelled the defender on social media yesterday, saying they "respect her decision to swap the demands of the netball environment for the tranquillity of country life for a bit".

"There’s no doubt we will miss Abby’s gritty determination on the court and her quirky sense of humour off it. An absolute fan favourite, she epitomises true southern spirit and remains an integral part of our Steel family," the franchise said.

Dunn, who grew up in Invercargill and attended Verdon College, made her debut for the Steel as a replacement player in 2017.

The 25-year-old then signed with the Central Pulse, where she won three titles in five years, before spending two seasons with the Mainland Tactix.

Dunn was outstanding for the Steel in 2025, leading to her being crowned the franchise’s MVP.

She was the second-most accurate shooter in the competition with an impressive 92% overall and 95% from the one-point zone.

A strong target at the back and solid on the take, Dunn helped the rest of her attack line flourish, including goal attack Georgia Heffernan.

They will link up for another season after Heffernan, who will suit up for the Silver Ferns next month, re-signed with the franchise earlier this week.

Dunn is the sixth player returning next season, providing good continuity to the squad which finished fourth this season.

Silver Ferns midcourter Kimiora Poi and defender Carys Stythe, New Zealand under-21 vice-captain Khayne-Lii’ Munro-Nonoa, and dogged wing defence Renee Savai’inaea are also returning.

Kate Heffernan (Adelaide Thunderbirds) and Dakota Thomas (returning to Australia) will not be back for 2026.

Silver Fern midcourter Mila Reuelu-Buchanan and defender Kate Burley have re-signed with the Northern Stars for 2026.

They join new shooters Amelia Walmsley and Martina Salmon as the Auckland franchises first signings. They have lost Maia Wilson (Northern Mystics), Remi Kamo, Monica Falkner (both retired), Tori Kolose and Charlie Bell. It is is unclear where the latter are heading.