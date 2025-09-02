Ashleigh Poi joins her sister at the Steel

Christchurch's Ashleigh Poi (right) takes control of the ball under pressure from Auckland centre Samon Nathan. PHOTO: ODT FILES

What is better than one Poi? Two.

Ashleigh Poi has signed with the Southern Steel for the 2026 season, joining older sister Kimiora in the midcourt.

Ashleigh became Steel No 92 when she pulled on the dress as a midcourt replacement in July.

She helped Mainland to the National Netball League title this year as well.

She replaces Kate Heffernan — who is heading to the Adelaide Thunderbirds — in an otherwise settled midcourt with her Silver Fern sister, Serina Daunakamakama and Renee Savai’inaea.

They are aided by Carys Stythe, Khanye’-Lii Munro-Nonoa, Georgia Heffernan and Aliyah Dunn who are also returning.

Meanwhile, former Steel defender Losa Fifita has signed her first full ANZ Premiership contract with the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic.

Fifita, who grew up in Oamaru but moved to Invercargill when her sister, Taneisha, joined the Steel, was previously a training partner with the Steel and debuted for the franchise in 2022. The defender is heading to the Netball Youth World Cup later this month.

And former Silver Fern midcourter Claire O’Brien has signed with the Northern Stars after two seasons with the Magic, while former Silver Ferns shooter Amorangi Malesala has made the leap and signed with the Mainland Tactix after starring as an injury replacement for the Central Pulse this season.

Holly Mather has also re-signed with the Tactix.