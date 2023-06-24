Saunders, Fisher back

Shannon Saunders

The big guns are back.

Former Silver Fern Shannon Saunders and English Rose George Fisher have added significant firepower to the Southern Steel’s attack line, returning next season as the franchise searches to get back on track after a winless season.

But the Steel has suffered a blow with the loss of Sam Winders, with the franchise thanking her and other departing players Kate Burley (Stars), Saviour Tui (Magic), Jess Allan (Tactix) and Eseta Autagavaia, for their contributions.

Saunders, who missed this season after the birth of her first child earlier this year, is a major boost though, having played more than 150 games for the Steel and 91 international caps.

She will spearhead the attack line alongside Silver Fern midcourter Kate Heffernan — who is off the Netball World Cup next month — alongside workhorse Renee Savai’inaea, back for her fourth season, and emerging talent Ivari Christie.

Fisher is another boost, after being sidelined with a serious knee injury this year, and will combine again with Georgia Heffernan, and new signing Grace Namana, who earned her first full contract having previously been a replacement player.

Namana starred in her starting debut for the Steel in 2021, slotting 35 from 38 goals, and spent the past season as a key cog for the Severn Stars in England’s Netball Super League. The 1.8m shooter played all 18 games, shooting 246 goals for the Stars to finish sixth.

No circle defenders were named in yesterday’s announcement.

Coach Reinga Bloxham, who is in Cardiff preparing for the World Cup as a specialist coach with the Welsh Feathers, said the Steel’s roster presented as strong contenders to return to the playoff picture.

George Fisher

Fisher and Heffernan’s combination showed potential in the past and Bloxham looked forward to them cementing that combination next season.

"It’s awesome to have George and Georgia returning," Bloxham said.

"Georgia has gained so much experience from this season and can take those learnings into next. George is working hard on her rehab and progressing well so all going well, she will be ready to get into preseason with the team next year.

"Grace is returning after being away for a year. She has experience in our environment and is eager to keep learning and growing her game."

She described the midcourt as strong and reliable.

"Kate just continues to go from strength to strength building her repertoire and Shannon will add that stability, control and experience she possesses. Ivari gained so much experience this season and her opportunities on court have given her more depth even though she is still developing."

Chief executive Sonya Fleming said the franchise was close to finalising its defensive roster and signings would be confirmed soon.

Southern Steel 2024

Squad so far

George Fisher, Georgia Heffernan, Grace Namana, Shannon Saunders, Ivari Christie, Kate Heffernan, Renee Savai’inaea.

- Defenders are yet to be named.