Savai’inaea thrilled to be part of Tifa Moana win

Steel wing defence Renee Savai’inaea is back for her fifth year in the blue and pink. PHOTO: MICHAEL BRADLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Playing for her people has always been close to Renee Savai’inaea’s heart.

They are always in her thoughts when she takes to the court, but they had a special meaning in her latest netball journey earlier this year.

In January, Savai’inaea was shoulder-tapped by former Central Pulse defender Kristiana Manu’a asking her if she was interested in representing Samoa.

Savai’inaea, who is in her fifth season with the Southern Steel, snapped up the opportunity immediately and never took it for granted.

"It had always been something I’d wanted to do for my grandparents and my Dad’s side," Savai’inaea said.

"It was definitely very important to me and I feel like I dedicated my performances to them when I was playing for Samoa.

"It touched home to be able to play for Samoa."

Samoa were standouts at the Pac-Aus Netball Series, which included Scotland, Tonga, Papua New Guinea, Fiji and the Black Swans, an Australian indigenous team.

Tifa Moana — as the Samoan team is known — beat Scotland 54-52 in the extra-time final to go through the tournament unbeaten.

"I loved it," Savai’inaea said.

"I definitely enjoyed being part of that series.

"Even just playing in Australia and having that international experience of playing teams that would’ve been at the World Cup a couple of years before that, so it was quite cool."

They were ranked 18th in the world heading into the tournament, but the victory, plus beating higher ranked teams in Scotland (10) and Tonga (eight), elevated Samoa to 14th.

Renee Savai’inaea in action for Samoa during their PacAus series in Australia earlier this year. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Pulling on the blue dress in the future was something Savai’inaea was keen to explore and felt they had a great team building, packed with youth and experience.

That experience came from captain Manu’a — who is now back home playing for the Sunshine Coast Lightning — and Eseta Autagavaia, who was a replacement for the Steel in 2022.

"I absolutely loved playing with [Manu’a].

"She’s also someone who’s been around for a while and has so much knowledge to give.

"Eseta, it was like a reunion because she’d been down at the Steel before."

But for now, Savai’inaea’s immediate focus is on the Steel.

The Steel dropped their opening game 57-50 to the Mainland Tactix last week, but the vibes remained high among the squad.

"I feel like we have a lot of options that we can play out on court and I feel like the first game ... we were in it and then just kind of dropped off in that last quarter.

"We said we just have a few little things that we need to tweak this week going into the next game."

The wing defence gets the chance to learn from one of the franchise’s best in her position with Wendy Frew taking over as head coach this season.

It was a change Savai’inaea — who was named Steel player of the year last year — has embraced with both hands to soak up her coaches’ expertise.

"She’s just a ball of knowledge," Savai’inaea said.

"She’s brought so many different things and looks to training.

"Her and La [assistant Liana Leota] together are just really challenging us to think for ourselves when we’re out on the court and I feel like it’s been very beneficial for everyone in the team."

The Steel head to Hamilton to face the Magic on Monday, who will be deflated from their 57-44 loss to the Central Pulse last week.

Much of the pre-game talk had the Magic tipped to be the ones to watch this year and they will be keen to bounce back, led by captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio.

Savai’inaea said the Steel were focused on nailing their own structures and throwing their all at the Magic.

"We just talked about in the previous game we kind of half committed to things," Savai’inaea said.

"We just wanted to fully commit to our structures and believe in them that they can help us win the game."

Defender Khanye’-Lii Munro-Nonoa has joined as an interim replacement player for co-captain Kate Heffernan, who is sidelined after hyperextending her knee.

Munro-Nonoa, who is part of the New Zealand under-21 squad, can cover goal defence, wing defence and centre and played for the Northern Stars last year.

ANZ Premiership

Hamilton, Monday 7.30pm

Southern Steel: Aliyah Dunn, Georgia Heffernan, Summer Temu, Serina Daunakamakama, Kimiora Poi, Renee Savai’inaea, Carys Stythe, Abby Lawson, Khanye’-Lii Munro-Nonoa.

Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic: Saviour Tui, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Kate Taylor, Claire O’Brien, Ali Wilshier, Reeghan de Bono, Georgie Edgecombe, Georgia Tong, Oceane Maihi, Erena Mikaere.