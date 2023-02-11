Steel lose to Tactix in game of two halves

The Southern Steel will be rueing a missed opportunity to get one-up on its southern rivals.

The Steel lost 60-44 to the Mainland Tactix in the teams' second pre-season game in Timaru this morning. The Steel also lost 54-46 last night.

It was literally the old cliche game of two halves - the Steel had the first half and led 27-25 at halftime but the Tactix had the best of the second.

The Steel had a good start with Georgia Heffernan stepping up in the circle with the absence of George Fisher.

She demanded the ball, drove the base hard and opened up space for herself and goal shoot Jess Allan.

Still it was a struggle at times to find a target in the circle, forcing players to work the ball until an opening came.

The Tactix went on a run through the middle of the quarter, following a flying Kimiora Poi intercept, and some covering defence from Silver Ferns Jane Watson.

Ivari Christie took two good intercepts for the Steel, one screaming through court from a Tactix square ball and another from a tip on the circle edge.

It gave the Steel the edge and a 13-12 lead at the break.

Te Paea Selby-Rickit entered the game in the second quarter and made a difference, looking long to Aliyah Dunn under the post.

But the Tactix still struggled through the middle period, with the Steel’s covering defence stepping up a notch.

There were plenty of errors from both sides, with both teams still testing out combinations early in the season.

The Steel’s attack played with good width, Heffernan continued to direct the angles and new shooter Meleitia Tatupu provided a better target at the back too carry a 27-25 lead into halftime.

The Tactix had the better of the third quarter.

Selby-Rickit came into the game more at goal shoot and English Rose Laura Malcolm showed her calm nature on debut at centre.

The Steel’s defence struggled to keep up with the Tactix intensity in patches and they missed captain Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit, who sat out the match with a calf niggle, experience in the circle.

The Tactix pushed ahead and lead 41-36 at the break.

The Steel’s flow from earlier was missing and the Tactix capitalised on its turnover ball.

The home side then put its foot down and ran away the game to win 60-44.