Steel's best effort not enough to end Premiership drought

Photo: ODT files

When good is not quite good enough.

The Steel produced its best effort of the season but slipped to an eighth consecutive loss in the ANZ Premiership tonight.

This time it was the Stars metering out the heartbreak — a 49-47 defeat in Auckland.

Saviour Tui made a huge impact in return from injury. The Steel shooter landed 28 of her 31 attempts.

But the visitors lacked composure during the final frantic moments and the opportunity to break the drought fell from their grasp.

The Southerners are shackled to the bottom of the standings with a couple of bonus points.

There will not be too much time to dwell on the latest disappointment. They play the Pulse in Wellington on Monday, who edged the Mystics 55-53 in Auckland today.

The Stars made a positive impression immediately. Maia Wilson (32 from 37) scored the opening goal of the game in under 10 seconds. The visiting defence was caught napping there.

The Stars were coming off back-to-back heavy losses and needed a win to stay in touch.

But the Steel rallied quickly. It had won just three quarters all season and was fighting hard to make that four. Defender Kate Burley showed desperation to hook a ball back in court. But Steel shooter Eseta Autagavaia could not convert at the other end and the Stars nursed a 12-10 lead at the break.

The Steel put up three more shots in the period but accuracy under the net cost them.

The Stars extended their lead with a five-goal run midway through the period. They were more patient getting the ball into the circle and had stretched out to 27-22 at halftime.

The Heffernan twins were not holding back. Kate, and her long limps, picked up a couple of intercepts, and Georgia was battling hard in the shooting circle.

Tui, who had entered the game in the second period, drilled a series of goals early in the third quarter to help the Steel level the score 30-30.

Jamie Hume dropped the ball in from deep in the circle to help claw back some momentum for the home team.

Kelera Nawai-Caucau got a valuable tip down the other end and most of the hard work was undone just like that.

But the Steel rallied again and outscored their opponents 14-12 to close the gap to 39-36 with 15 minutes remaining.

A crucial intercept from Kate Heffernan and some tenacious defending from Burley saw the Steel take a late lead.

But the team succumbed to the pressure and had to settle for a close second.

The score

Stars 49 (Maia Wilson 32/37, Amorangi Malesala 13/15)

Steel 47 (Saviour Tui 28/31, Georgia Heffernan 14/17)

Quarter scores: 12-10, 27-22 (15-12), 39-36 (12-14), 49-47 (10-11)