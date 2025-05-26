Steel pipped by Mystics

Southern Steel goal defence Khayne’-Lii Munro-Nonoa (right) looks for her options under the pressure of Northern Mystics wing attack Peta Toeva in Dunedin last night. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The Southern Steel have fallen agonisingly short, 55-54, to the Northern Mystics in Dunedin.

But it was a game that had everything and showed the Steel why they are worthy of being in the hunt for the playoffs.

Down 47-42 at the start of fourth quarter tonight, the Steel levelled the game 47-47 early.

Captain Kimiora Poi came flying through the court for an intercept - bringing coach Wendy Frew to her feet with a fist pump - to take a 49-48 lead and forced the Mystics into a timeout.

Looking for answers with Australian Diamond shooter Donnell Wallam sidelined with a wrist injury, Peta Toeava moved into goal attack with Tayla Earle taking the wing attack role.

It worked immediately with the visitors regaining a two-point lead as the Steel struggled to settle.

But the home side fought back to level it yet again and then extend to a two-point lead.

Filda Vui nailed a two-pointer to level the game, and then settled for a one to win it.

The victory helped the Mystics get their hands on the Georgina Salter Memorial Trophy for the first time.

The Steel were tenacious throughout, fighting back through deficits and just needed better execution in key moments under pressure.

Poi was a standout for the Steel, doing a power of work throughout the court and finishing with 31 feeds.

Aliyah Dunn and Catherine Hall had a good tussle under the post.

Dunn started to win the battle when she created space for herself off the hold, allowing her feeders to let the ball go.

That helped the Steel start their fightback and eventually take the lead.

With 10 seconds left on the clock, Georgia Heffernan lined up the first two-pointer of the game - and nailed it - giving the Steel a 17-13 lead at the first break.

Serina Daunakamakama grew into her role throughout the game and created great depth into the pocket. She played with a maturity beyond her 21 years and her option taking was the difference, never afraid to mix up the timing on her feed.

The Steel’s wall defence off the centre pass made life tough for the Mystics, with Toeava unable to secure first phase.

It held up the ball through the court for the Mystics and started to build pressure.

The Steel were never afraid to work the ball around, taking the square option to re-set and go again through their attackers.

Under pressure in the pocket, Poi’s jump feed to Dunn drew a big applause from fans as the crowd.

But the Mystics tightened up defensively, pushing the Steel attackers wide and leaving the middle channel open.

Down by two points, the Mystics called a timeout and the introduction of Vui at goal attack changed the game.

She nailed a two-pointer to level the match, but Heffernan responded with her own to lead 28-26.

Vui replied with two more for the Mystics to lead 31-30 at halftime.

The visitors' experience showed, allowing them to grind away.

Katie Te Ao added longer arms in the middle for the Mystics and captain Michaela Sokolich-Beatson put pressure on the feeders.

It felt like the Mystics had all the control through the third and jumped out to a 38-33 lead.

Carys Stythe used her feet, came around the body to grab a tip, and Kate Lloyd picked up the crumbs to mount a comeback.

But they needed more ball defensively and the Mystics used the width of the court to make it hard.

Vui made a big difference, letting the ball go and playing a supporting role for Wallam.

The Mystics were up by six when Wallam hurt her wrist and held a 47-42 lead at the break.

ANZ Premiership

The scores

Northern Mystics 55

Donnell Wallam 32 (32/35), Filda Vui 16 (12/16), Peta Toeava 1 (1/1)

Southern Steel 54

Aliyah Dunn 43 (42/44), Georgia Heffernan 11 (9/11)

Quarter scores: Southern Steel 17-13, 30-31, 42-47.

