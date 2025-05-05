Students pip Magpies in nail-biter of a match

Hannah O’Connor. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Physed B grabbed a nail-biting win as the Dunedin premier competition resumed on Saturday.

The students pipped the Southern Magpies 58-57 in the fourth round of the competition.

Southern led 17-16 at the first break but Physed B made a strong start to the second quarter and opened up a three-goal advantage by halftime.

Genevieve Taua (GS) dominated the shooting circle for Southern, landing 51 of her 59 attempts at goal to run at 86.4%.

Hannah O’Connor was also on point with her shooting for Physed with a sharp 90.7% rate.

Physed midcourters Tia Pavihi (WA) and Molly Mason-Galletly (C) were on form with their feeds into their shooters.

Physed extended their advantage to 43-41 at the three-quarter break.

Southern were trying to close the gap, and defenders Holly Smith (GD) and Rebecca Mace (GK) were doing everything they could to prevent O’Connor and Meleitia Tatupu from scoring.

Phys Ed B had just enough in the tank to hold on for a one-goal win.

In other games, Physed A dominated University-Albion B in a 71-53 win, while College A beat University-Albion A 50-47.

Next week’s games feature University-Albion B against the Southern Magpies, College A against Physed B and University-Albion A v Physed A in the late game.

Promotion-relegation will be played on May 12.

— Madison Cummings