Talented defender opts for Steel

Northern Mystics defender Carys Stythe will head to the Southern Steel for a new adventure next season. PHOTO: MICHAEL BRADLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Not everyone can tap into the knowledge of one of the Silver Ferns’ top defenders.

But if you had it at your disposal, why would you not make the most of it?

Rising defender Carys Stythe leaned on team-mate Phoenix Karaka when contemplating her career and switching teams.

"Phoenix would always say to me ‘if you can, do what you can while you’re young’," Stythe said.

"She’s been around a couple of teams and she said it really helped her as a player."

Wanting to branch out on her own, and knowing where that journey could take her, Stythe has signed with the Southern Steel for next season.

It is a bold move for the 21-year-old, who has been a regular starter for the Mystics.

"I really wanted to do something new, just try to put myself out of my comfort zone . . . and I think the Steel is a very good place to do it.

"They’ve got awesome fans and the team for next year’s shaping up to be really cool."

Change can be daunting, but it was something that she felt she needed to do to grow as a person and a netball player.

But why the Steel?

"I’ve looked at the Steel for a couple of years.

"I didn’t want to move somewhere too close to home, because then I’m . . . not really challenging myself.

"I think the Steel is the perfect place.

"And Invercargill, I mean, it’s a small place but I’m really excited. Literally I think the furthest in New Zealand I could get from home."

Stythe was named New Zealand schools netballer of the year in 2021 while a student at St Kentigern College.

Stythe’s family — "they’re my biggest fans" — loved netball but were ready to swap their support to the blue and pink next year.

Steel coach Wendy Frew already spoke about wanting to host team family nights and Stythe’s father immediately said he would be there.

That support was special for Stythe, as were the connections she formed at the back-to-back championship-winning Mystics.

Learning from Karaka, Sulu Fitzpatrick and Michaela Sokolich-Beatson since making her debut in 2022 had been amazing both on and off the court.

Stythe, who was named in the Silver Ferns development squad, hoped she could bring some of that knowledge to the Steel and "what a team takes to win".

The Steel have struggled in the past two seasons, winning only two games, but there has been quite a shake-up in next year’s roster.

Stythe, Tactix players Kimiora Poi and Aliyah Dunn, and Australian Dakota Thomas join returning players Kate and Georgia Heffernan, Renee Savai’inaea, Summer Temu and Serina Daunakamakama.

Working with new players and trying new things excited Stythe.

"The Mystics side has stayed quite solid for the last three years and I’ve learnt so much off all the players and the coaching staff," Stythe said.

"But learning from Wendy, and Wendy’s had calls with me and she’s told me what she wants to do with the team, and it all sounds really good."

Stythe was excellent this season, picking up 23 defensive rebounds (third in the league), 63 deflections (sixth) and 20 intercepts (ninth).

It was her first season playing at goal defence, and she hoped to continue building her game out the front, and back at goal keep, at the Steel.

The desire to wear the black dress one day as well remains "the main goal of mine".

"Hopefully the Steel can help me become a better player for that as well."

