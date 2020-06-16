Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Tickets on sale tomorrow as games stay in Akld for now

    Fans will be back at the ANZ Premiership but teams will get back to their base only for the final three rounds.

    Netball NZ announced yesterday tickets would go on sale tomorrow for matches at the Auckland Netball Centre.

    The competition was moved to Auckland during the Covid-19 restrictions and was due to start on Friday.

    The first two games will be for invited spectators only but tickets will then be available for the centre and the games. A grandstand, to hold 500 spectators, is being built.

    The 10-week competition will go through to August 23 and the games for the final three rounds, starting on July 31, will be reallocated around the country as home games. An updated draw and ticketing details should be released this week.

    The Steel will have five of 14 games left to play by the end of July, though the current draw indicates just two of these will be played at home, against the Mystics and the Tactix. That may change due to logistical issues.

    The Steel will begin its season on Saturday when it takes on the Tactix.

    The season was suspended in mid March after just one round.

