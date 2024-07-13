U18 tournament in Dunedin an inside job

Dunedin's rising netballers get the chance to show their craft on their home court next week.

Dunedin will host the national under-18 championships at the Edgar Centre starting on Monday, in what is believed to be the first time the tournament has been held solely indoors.

The Dunedin team created something special last season when they placed fifth and get the chance to replicate that, or go even further, under new coach Belinda Colling.

Colling, a 92-cap Silver Fern, is yet to have had the luxury of all her players together as they juggle the blend of university and secondary school students — who are all on different education breaks — and illness challenges.

But they have held their own at recent tournaments in Christchurch and Wellington.

"We’ve performed reasonably well at both those tournaments and have been pretty competitive against the other top centres," Colling said.

"Anything can happen once you sort of get through that pool play and into the business end."

It was exciting to have the opportunity to host a national tournament at home and not have the added travel.

"Great to have it at home.

"Just because the players can stay in their home environment and you’re not having to adapt to all that change ... they obviously know the Edgar Centre.

"It’ll be cool, actually."

Dunedin have been drawn in pool E alongside Hawkes Bay, Manawatu White, Marlborough and South Canterbury, who missed last year’s tournament.

Wellington A Black won the tournament last year.

Dunedin open their tournament on Monday against South Canterbury at 1.55pm and Manawatu White at 6.15pm.

Dunedin under-18

The squad

Neve Beattie, Ruby Flannery, Perri Hore, Millie MacKenzie, Abbie Middlemass, Aya Moetaua, Lucy Morrison, Tia Pavihi, Kapone Richardson-Box, Teuila Tasi-Cordtz, Freya Wilson.