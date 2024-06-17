University-Albion A in charge in premier club competition

University-Albion A have taken control of the Dunedin premier club competition.

After six rounds, they hold the top-of-the-table position and are the only team still unbeaten.

Their leading challengers, College A, were also unbeaten heading into Saturday’s feature game.

Uni-Albion A went into the first-quarter break with a four-goal lead, but that was reduced to two goals at halftime.

Accurate shooting from circle duo Nevie Beattie and Madeline Bailey helped Uni-Albion A gain another four-goal lead early in the second half, but strong defence from College A brought the goal margin back to just one at three-quarter time.

This margin remained until five minutes to go as both teams went goal for goal to set up a thrilling finish.

Unfortunately for College A, things just seemed to go Uni-Albion A’s way from there. Any mistake or turnover was turned into a goal, and Uni-Albion A won 61-58.

St Hilda’s A have their first points on the table after beating fifth-placed Southern Magpies 45-42.

St Hilda’s have been building nicely the past few rounds, after pushing Columba A in round five and placing second in the Otago secondary schools tournament earlier in the week.

Their connections showed on court as they earned their first win of the club season.

Physed A had a large win over Columba A, 64-41.

Physed A will be happy to get a convincing result after their loss to Uni-Albion A last week.

They played with flair, and capitalised on any error Columba made.

The game between Uni-Albion B and Physed B was not played on Saturday due to player availability, and is rescheduled to July 18.

University and school holidays bring a halt now to all netball. The season will resume on July 20.

By Hannah Bisset