Big night in pool for Kiwi Paralympians

Sophie Pascoe set a blistering pace in the 200m Individual Medley SM9 heat this afternoon. Photo: Getty Images

Kiwi swim star Sophie Pascoe confirmed her dominance n the 200m SM9 individual medley with a brilliant heat win at the Tokyo Paralympics this afternoon.

The medley supremo is expected to win another gold in a canter tonight. The world record holder's time of 2min 25.22sec is about 10 seconds better than the next best at Tokyo.

Having already won her 10th Paralympics gold medal after some initial battles at these Games, the 28-year-old swimmer from Christchurch looks ready to hit her best form.

Pascoe wowed the commentators with what they called a near-perfect swim. She eased up in her heat but still had the fastest time of 2min 34.55sec, just ahead of Zsofia Konkoly of Hungary.

Pascoe said she was still feeling the effects of her 100m freestyle gold medal win last night.

"I'm really happy with that swim," she said after the medley heat.

"It's the first time being ranked first going into a final here - it's nice being in those yellow lanes, especially in the 200 IM. It gives me a little perspective around the pool, see what's going on during the breaststroke.

"The body was a little tender from last night - it was actually a good flush out.

"I just felt really casual this morning, I wanted to make it really casual. I had strict plans to keep it easy, because I do tend to as soon as race mode goes I'm off. I wanted to pace it nicely.

"I know it will be tough tonight, these girls will definitely push me ... the next generation coming through."

Pascoe began her campaign winning a silver in the 100m breaststroke SB8 last week and followed that up with a bronze in the 100m backstroke S9 on Monday. T

She is New Zealand's most decorated Paralympian, winning 18 medals in a stellar career.

Neiufi and Reynolds through

Backstroke gold medal winner Tupou Neiufi has qualified fourth fastest for tonight's 50m freestyle S8 final.

The medal race has opened up with British star Alice Tai pulling out of the Tokyo Games because of injury.

Neiufi, of Auckland, was second in her heat with a time of 32.47sec, nearly a second slower than Brazil's Xenia Palazzo, the third fastest qualifier.

Meanwhile, Hamilton's Jesse Reynolds qualified seventh fastest for the men's 200m individual medley final, with two swimmers disqualified in the heats.

Nikita Howarth easily qualified for the women's 100m SB7 breaststroke final tonight. Photo: Getty Images

Howarth in breaststroke final

Nikita Howarth, one of the Kiwi success stories in Rio five years ago, easily qualified for the women's 100m SB7 breaststroke final tonight in a time of 1min 36.05sec.

Russian Mariia Pavlova stamped herself as the favourite with the most impressive performance in the heats, although a four or five-way battle for the medals is predicted.

Te Awamutu's Howarth became New Zealand's youngest Paralympian in London nine years ago, when aged 13, and won gold and silver in medley and butterfly events at Rio.

She had a highly promising crack at cycling before returning to the water for these Games.

Howarth said after her heat that she nearly didn't make it to Tokyo because of a broken arm suffered in a skateboard accident four months ago. But a surgeon had advised her it was safe to do so.

"I've got no expectations because of the broken arm," she said.

"It was quite difficult for a while ... then I decided to see a surgeon who said you are not going to damage it any further. So I decided to give it a go.

"My coach told me not to go super ahead (in the heat) so I've got a little bit more tonight for the final."