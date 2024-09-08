Gold for Grimaldi

Anna Grimaldi shows her delight at winning gold at the Paralympics this morning. Photo: Getty Images

Dunedin's Anna Grimaldi has won New Zealand's first gold medal at the Paralympics in Paris.

She blitzed the field on the track in the T47 200m final this morning in front of a packed out Stade de France, winning in a time of 24.72s to set a new Oceania record and a personal best.

Brittni Mason of the United States claimed silver in a time of 25.18s, while Thailand's Sasirawan Inthachot took bronze in 25.20s.

The moment Anna Grimaldi realised she won gold in the women's 200m T47 final. Photo: Getty Images

Hours earlier, the 27-year-old also won her heat in 25.09s - and Oceania record, before smashing that in the final.

It is Grimaldi's second medal of the Games, having won bronze in the T47 100m in a time of 12.23s.

Brittni Mason, left, Anna Grimaldi and Sasirawan Inthachot celebrate their success on the podium. Photo: Getty Images

Regarded as her third-string event, this morning's result was sensational, particularly following the disappointment of her finishing fourth in the defence of her Women’s Long Jump T47 title the previous day, Paralympics NZ says.

She had won gold at the Rio and Tokyo Games.

Grimaldi’s gold medal takes the total NZ Paralympic Team medal haul to eight at Paris 2024 with one gold, four silver and three bronze.

- ODT Online