Emma Twigg sets pace on way into Olympics semis

New Zealand's Emma Twigg competes in the women's single sculls quarterfinal at Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in Paris. Photo: Getty

New Zealand's reigning Olympic champion Emma Twigg eased into the single sculls semifinals at the Paris Games on Tuesday, breaking away at the mid-point of the race to win comfortably at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

With the first three racers in each of the four quarterfinals going through, the 37-year-old Kiwi set the fastest time of the day in the third race, completing the course in 7:26.89 to book her spot in Thursday's semis.

"I knew that there was going to be a race on behind me, so I guess it was go out there and control it and try to not get caught up in the race behind me," Twigg told Reuters.

Australia's Tara Rigney won the first quarter-final in a time of 7:30.57, while Dutch rower Karolien Florijn, silver medallist in the coxless four in Tokyo, took the second, with Viktoija Senkute of Lithuania winning the last race.

As the temperatures rose, New Zealand enjoyed more success in the men's single sculls as Thomas Mackintosh secured a win in the lead-off men's quarter-final.

"Initially getting on the water it's not too bad, but as you progress through your warm-up and your heart rate starts to climb, you suddenly start to feel the heat a lot more," Mackintosh told Reuters.

"I think it's mid-30s today, but it feels like 40 probably when you're out there exercising."

Tuesday's rowing programme continues for both men and women with the double sculls semis and repechage.