Kiwi medallists' mum in a race of her own

Lucy Spoors. Photo: Getty Images

Phoebe Spoors. Photo: Getty Images

The mother of Olympic rowers Lucy and Phoebe Spoors has revealed she had to run from the gold medal ceremony to see her next daughter's race.

Virginia Spoors told RNZ's Morning Report programme today she was in a "bit of a panic" as she sprinted to find a place to watch.

Lucy Spoors along with Brooke Francis won gold in the women's double sculls last night (NZ time).

But the moment the medal ceremony was over, the women's coxless four race began.

And that included Phoebe Spoors and teammates Jackie Gowler, Kerri Williams, and Davina Waddy. They went on to win bronze.

"We were in a massive grandstand, halfway up next to a German group, Americans in front and Dutch behind. We got talking," Virginia said.

When Lucy won gold the family jumped up and headed to see the medal ceremony.

"Everyone told us: 'Don't worry, we will look after your bags'.

"But after the ceremony we realised Phoebe's race was about to start. So we dashed back to try to get in but couldn't," she said.

"It was a bit of a panic. We watched Phoebe's race from down in front. It was exciting and I don't know if I would normally run as fast as we did."

She said she could not be prouder of both girls.

"The way we feel, a bronze medal feels the same as a gold medal, it was a medal, and just to know that they've had the race of their lives and done as good as they could was, we were super happy for them."

Virginia moved last year to Cambridge from the family home in Christchurch to help support Lucy and her new son Rupert, and Phoebe. Her husband will make the shift later this year.

She said she, like other families, was just doing what any family would do to support their children to do their best.