Landmark moment for future of sport in NZ: Jones

Luuka Jones. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

New Zealand canoeing great Luuka Jones could not have been prouder of her team-mate yesterday.

Jones had little time to reflect on her own disappointment at missing out on a medal in Paris as she watched Finn Butcher claim historic gold in the men’s kayak cross.

She said Butcher’s stunning victory was a landmark moment for her sport.

"It's huge for New Zealand", Jones said.

"We're a really small sport — it's a European sport — and we do really big things on the world stage.

"I can't believe it. It's huge for the future of the sport. I hope it becomes New Zealand's new favourite sport."

Jones was responsible for New Zealand’s first great moment in canoe slalom when she won a breakthrough silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

After being diagnosed with long Covid in 2022 and taking a year off the sport, she made a remarkable comeback to qualify for her fifth Olympics.

Her Paris campaign started with eighth in the traditional canoe slalom discipline.

In the frenzied kayak cross yesterday, she made it to the semifinals in which she crossed the line second — which would have qualified her for the final — but copped a time penalty for missing a gate.

"It was, I guess, a silly mistake that led to a really big error", Jones said.

"I will be thinking about it for a long time. I'll be thinking about the what-ifs."

Luuka Jones competes in the Women's Kayak Cross Small Final at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium early yesterday (NZ time). PHOTO: REUTERS

Jones will take some time to digest the disappointment of missing out on a medal in Paris but will be able to reflect on her career with pride.

"I've dreamt of standing on that Olympic podium for a long time and to not ever have that chance again ... it hurts.

"I have to be proud of what I've done. To have paved the way for other athletes has been a goal for me and Finn is an example."