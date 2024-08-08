Silver medal for Central Otago cyclist

Silver medalists Ally Wollaston, Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman, Nicole Shields pose on the podium after the Women's Team Pursuit Finals. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand's cyclists have clinched a silver medal in the women's team pursuit at the Paris Olympics.

Ally Wollaston, Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman and Nicole Shields were beaten by the United States, missing the gold medal by a sixth of a second in the 4000m final.

Shields, of Clyde, is the second former pupil of Dunstan High School to win a medal after kayaker Finn Butcher clinched gold in kayak cross.

The US team of Kristen Faulkner, Jennifer Valente, Lily Williams and Chloe Dygert built up a healthy lead and victory looked a formality.

They struggled to stay together in the final laps, however, and there were anxious moments as New Zealand closed the gap before the US clinched victory in a time of 4:04.306 ahead of the Kiwis in 4:04.927.

The New Zealanders won their semifinal against Italy by 2.673 seconds ahead of the medal race on Thursday morning.

There were emotional scenes at the finish as the Americans celebrated having been runners-up in 2012 and 2016 and third at the 2020 Games.

It is the first Olympic medal New Zealand has won in the discipline and follows the sprint team's silver medal on the opening day of competition.

The New Zealanders won their semifinal against Italy by 2.673 seconds ahead of the medal race on Thursday morning.

Britain defeated Italy to take the bronze medal.

Wollaston said it was ''super cool" to win silver.

"We have known each other since we were really young. There have been parts when we didn't know whether we could get to these points in our career.

"It's really exciting and I would not have wanted to be here with anyone else," she said.

Botha told Sky Sport her team-mates inspired her."It's such a cool culture we have."

Elsewhere, Hamish Kerr is through to the men's high jump final, after being one of only five athletes to clear a height of 2.27 metres. He made the jump on his first attempt.

- RNZ/Reuters