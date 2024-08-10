Wesche wins shot put silver for NZ

New Zealand's Maddi Wesche in shot put action at the Paris Olympics. Photo: Reuters

Shot putter Maddi Wesche has won a silver medal in the women's final, just beaten by Germany's Yemisi Ogunleye.

She flew in under the radar in all medal predictions, but has gone on to claim New Zealand's first medal at the track and field the Paris Olympics with a throw of 19.86m.

It was the first German victory in the event since Astrid Kumbernuss in 1996 and Ogunleye strode around the Stade de France with the German flag draped around her shoulders after ringing the victory bell.

It looked as though it would be Wesche's day as she unleashed a huge personal best on her fifth attempt but Ogunleye produced the perfect response with a throw of 20.00m.

China's Jiayuan Song claimed bronze with a throw of 19.32m.

Meanwhile, cyclists Ellesse Andrews and Shaane Fulton are both through to the 1/8 women's sprint finals.

Lydia Ko has stormed to the front of the pack in the women's individual golf tournament at the Paris Olympics, tied first equal with Morgane Metraux of Switzerland.

The last round of the golf will start about 10.30pm on Saturday (NZ time).

- RNZ/Reuters