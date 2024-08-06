Wilde fell ill with E.coli after Seine swim

New Zealander Hayden Wilde (centre) competing in the men's individual triathlon last week. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand silver medallist Hayden Wilde and one other Kiwi triathlete got sick with E.coli after swimming in the River Seine last week, it has emerged.

French authorities have spent €1.4 billion ($NZ2.58 billion) on upgrading the capital's sewage systems, promising the river would be clean enough for residents to swim in by next summer, though that will come too late for the athletes swallowing mouthfuls of it during their Olympic exertions.

Uncertainty about whether it would be safe enough to use for the Olympics had swirled for months and several days of practice for the competitors were cancelled in the days before the actual events due to high levels of E.coli.

Today it was revealed the Kiwi athletes were sick for two days following their individual triathlons, affecting their preparation for the mixed team event which was held on Monday night (NZ time).

The Kiwis finished 14th, mainly because Wilde collided early on in the bike phase with a French competitor.

On Monday, Belgium announced it would be unable to compete in the mixed team event because one of their athletes, Claire Michel, was ill.

The Belgian Olympic Committee said in a statement that lessons would need to be learned ahead of future Olympic triathlon events.

New Zealand team chef de mission Nigel Avery said he found out quite late in the process the Kiwi athletes were sick because the triathlon team did not want rivals to know ahead of the mixed teams event.

Asked if enough was being done to protect athletes' health, Avery said World Triathlon and the Olympics' organising committee tried to ensure it was at the forefront.

As well, the New Zealand team had some solid medical protocols.

"Ultimately, it's World Triathlon's call and they had to make their minds up; otherwise the event doesn't go ahead."

Avery said a lot of water testing had been done before the decision was made.

As far as he was aware, there were no plans to complain.

Although he has won a silver medal in the individual event, Wilde has also had to cope with illness and an injured nose during his time in Paris.

When he tangled with a French cyclist in the teams event, he crashed to the ground.

"The front wheel just slipped out, which included me taking out the French as well," Wilde told the NZ Olympic Team.

"I got on the bike pretty quick, but I think I was pretty high with adrenaline and got into the transition and didn't realise my nose was gushing with blood. I know it's not broken so my modelling career can continue."

Wilde said he tried everything to get New Zealand back in the race. "It wasn't meant to be. Crashes happen within the race, so apologies to the team.

"We fought hard in a very difficult and tough position. I feel that was on me. You can't control crashes."

Germany won gold, the United States got silver and Great Britain had to settle for bronze.