Adesanya will have to wait to headline event at home

Israel Adesanya is presented the championship belt by Dana White. Photo: Getty Images

As Kiwi mixed martial artists have risen to great heights in the UFC in recent years, so too has the following of MMA in New Zealand.

At the weekend, four Kiwi fighters were in the spotlight at UFC 253 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, which was headlined by Israel Adesanya's impressive middleweight title defence against previously unbeaten challenger Paulo Costa.

It was the latest in a long string of accolades for the 31-year-old, and had fans calling for his next fight to be on home soil.

Under normal circumstances, it would be something the UFC might explore. However speaking to the New Zealand Herald, UFC president Dana White said it wouldn't be something that could happen any time soon.

"The answer is hell yes," White said when asked if he would like to have Adesanya headline a pay-per-view card in New Zealand. "But 'when?' is the question.

"I can't wait for the day. Every time I think this thing [Covid-19] is almost over, it seems like it's not again, so I don't know."

New Zealand has handled the Covid-19 situation well and has had fans back at sporting events, which would be a big drawcard. However, one big obstacle remains in the form of the mandatory two-week quarantine period for anyone entering the country.

"That doesn't work for us. We couldn't do a two-week quarantine and put on an event; it's just not possible."

The UFC currently hosts international fights on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, where a 48-hour quarantine period is required and individuals are required to take numerous Covid-19 tests.

Adesanya's appeal, particularly on a local scale, is obvious. The unbeaten middleweight champion was recently revealed as the face of Puma's Oceania division - becoming the first MMA athlete to sign a sponsorship deal with the brand - while UFC 253 was the most purchased UFC pay-per-view in New Zealand.

A record number of fans purchased the event on Sky Arena, Sky Sport Now or UFC Fight Pass, while the second-highest number of commercial venues around the country broadcast the event.

The Kiwi quartet had a mixed showing at the event. Lightweight Brad Riddell and Adesanya both had good wins, flyweight Kai Kara-France lost but was awarded a Fight of the Night bonus, while featherweight Shane Young lost, though his opponent failed to make weight for the bout.

White was full of praise for the talent that was starting to make it into the UFC from the Oceania region. There are more than 15 fighters from the region signed by the promotion, including two champions and a number of athletes ranked inside the top 10 in their divisions.

"It's been phenomenal," White said of the emergence of talent from Down Under.

"It's not just talent. They're guys that are really good."