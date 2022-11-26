Black Sox beat Czech Republic in World Cup opener

New Zealand have beaten the Czech Republic 3-1 in their opening match at the men's softball World Cup in Auckland.

Tane Mumu, Ben Enoka and Joel Evans scored runs on Saturday in an encouraging start for the Black Sox, who are chasing an eighth world title.

Veteran ouftfielder Enoka's automatic home run in the sixth innings gave the hosts breathing space in a tight encounter at Rosedale Park.

New Zealand recorded five hits to two, coming alive at the top of the third innings when Evans and Mumu scored.

Czech Republic responded in that same innings with a run to Tomas Klein off the pitching of Daniel Chapman.

Chapman enjoyed a solid outing on the mound, conceding two hits in six innings.

He was replaced for the final innings by Josh Pettett who closed out the game with three strikeouts.

The Black Sox play their second pool match against the United States on Sunday.

Four-time champions Canada beat Venezuela 3-2 in the other early game on day one.