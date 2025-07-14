Black Sox edged in World Cup final

The Black Sox have regained respect but have missed out on returning to the top of the world.

They have been beaten 3-0 by Venezuela in the final of the Softball World Cup in Canada this morning.

New Zealand managed just one hit off ace Venezuelan pitcher Maiker Pimentel Sivira through the first five innings, and trailed 1-0 with two innings to play.

They had a big opportunity with runners on second and third at the top of the sixth, but could not make it count, and Venezuela added two insurance runs at the bottom of the inning.

While the Black Sox - including Otago brothers Cam and Ben Watts - will be disappointed, they can also reflect on an excellent campaign that restored their status as heavyweights of the sport.

They missed the top six at the last World Cup and had slumped to a ranking of eighth in the world.

After playing some excellent softball in the early rounds in Prince Albert, they delivered a clutch 8-3 win over Japan to reach the final on a tiebreak.

It was a first world title for Venezuela, who were beaten by the Black Sox in the 2013 final and won bronze two years later.