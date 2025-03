Australia completed a clean sweep of the series with a 3-0 win over the Ice Blacks in the third test in Auckland on Sunday night.

The Mighty Roos scored twice in the first period, added another goal in the third and had 48 shots on goal to the Ice Blacks’ 16.

New Zealand’s top players will reassemble in Dunedin for the division 2, group B world championships at the end of the month. — APL