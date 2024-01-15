Colgate Games hailed a success

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
It was a contrasting final two days of the Colgate Games, as the athletes, aged 7 to 14, faced the sticky heat on Saturday and then the rain at the Caledonian Ground yesterday.
And while organisers sold out of blankets yesterday as they kept spectators warm, the games, which started on Friday, were hailed a success, having hosted more than 1000 athletes, the most in the history of the South Island games.
"Really, really pleased with how it all went," Athletics New Zealand head of commercial and brand Shane Jones said.
"When you see the smiles of the kids, the high-fives, the hugs, to me that says that majority — that it’s been a successful weekend.
"Kids have enjoyed it, and hopefully, families and parents have enjoyed it as well."
Dunedin’s Alex Walker (Hill City-University) was one of four lucky athletes who received a Nick Willis Scholarship.
Lily Morrison (North Canterbury), Abby O’Boyle (St Pauls) and Lucas Stevens (Christchurch Avon) also received the scholarship.
"It’s performance-based but it’s also about how they’ve conducted themselves across the weekend, too.
Jones was grateful for all the support the games had received.
"We’ve had an absolute blast putting it on.
"It’s obviously a hell of a lot of hard work, but still so rewarding to be able to give the kids . . . the opportunity to do their best on the track, on the field."