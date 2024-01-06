Contingent competing in Timaru

Becky Greene. Photo: Linda Robertson/ODT files

New year, new track.

Otago athletes have headed north to Timaru to test out the newly laid track at Aorangi Park for the Lovelock Classic today.

The classic will feature a large field of athletes, with the event crucial for some who are still chasing qualification for the Paris Olympics.

Among the big names from Dunedin is long-distance runner Becky Greene who has entered the women’s mile.

The Hill City-University athlete set a Lovelock record last year, finishing the event in 4min 42.46sec.

Jorja Gibbons (Taieri) will compete in the women’s 100m and 200m races, Schuyler Orr (North Otago) and Seb Ferro (Hill City) will race in the men’s 100m. Ferro is also entered in the men’s 200m.

Zara Geddes (Hill City) will compete in the women’s 3000m.

Cameron Moffitt and Todd Bradshaw (both Hill City) will face off in the men’s 110m hurdles.

They will be in for a busy weekend in the field as well.

Both are competing in the men’s discus alongside Kieran Fowler (Taieri), who set the meet record with his throw of 52.03m last year.

Moffitt will go on to also compete in the long jump, alongside Luke Moffitt (Hill City) and Felix McDonald (Taieri), while Fowler and Bradshaw will compete in the shot put.

Hill City thrower Alexa Duff will be busy, competing in the shot put, javelin and discus.

Paralympian Holly Robinson was yet to confirm whether she would compete, but if she did it would be in the shot put.

Gibbons will also compete in the long jump.

Olympian Hamish Kerr is also lining up for the high jump.